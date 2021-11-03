Top News Podcast: Shankar Sharma against sitting on cash; PM Modi reviews vaccination coverage; experts sent to dengue-hit states and more

To find out what veteran investor Shankar Sharma said about Samvat 2078, who's leading in the auto sector to what Prime Minister Narendra Modi told states that have a low COVID-19 vaccination coverage, tune in to Top News Podcast.

Shankar Sharma of First Global on Wednesday said it is not the time to be sitting on cash and that it could turn out to be a big mistake.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares what the veteran investor said about Samvat 2078 and the risks in the stock market.

She talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review of districts where the COVID-19 vaccine coverage is low. The Centre has also deputed expert teams to nine states and union territories hit with dengue outbreaks.

On the global front, China has asked families to stock up daily necessities, which has triggered speculation.

