The Serum Institute of India has decided to reduce the production of the coronavirus vaccine Covishield by at least 50 percent from next week as it has not received further orders from the government, Adar Poonawalla, CEO of the vaccine manufacturing firm told CNBC-TV18 on December 7.

On the economic front, the Indian economy is showing strong signs of recovery from the devastation caused by the pandemic, with an upswing being reported in 19 out of the 22 economic indicators as compared to the pre-COVID levels.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares what’s driving the economy’s recovery, when the government is expected to launch LIC initial public offering, Aam Aadmi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, and Samajwadi Party’s strategies for 2022 assembly elections, Paytm’s offers for students and senior citizens and more on the market, health and economy.

