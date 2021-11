Tune in to Top News Podcast to find out what led to the free fall in Sensex and Nifty, JPC's draft report on Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019, rollback of farms laws, Delhi air pollution and more

The market continued to be in a bear grip on Monday extending losses for the fourth straight session. Sensex crashed over 1,170 points to log its worst single-day drop in over seven months whereas Nifty gave up the 17,420 level.

Meanwhile, the Joint Committee of Parliament examining the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 has adopted its report on the bill with several opposition MPs, including those from the Congress, TMC and BJD, submitting their dissent notes.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares what experts say about the market crash, the latest on Delhi’s air pollution, Bharti Airtel’s tariff hike and the rollback of farms laws.

