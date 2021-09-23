Top News Podcast: Sensex, Nifty scale record highs; PM Modi to meet Kamala Harris and more

The Indian equity benchmark indices jumped nearly 2 percent on September 23, scaling record highs in the process. Sensex closed at a record high of 59,885 as it jumped over 958 points while the Nifty50 index surged 276 points to end at 17,822.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about the stellar market rally, Freshworks’ debut on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US and more on politics, economy and the COVID-19 pandemic.

In case you have any query or suggestion do write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com