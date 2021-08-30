Top News Podcast: Sensex, Nifty close at record highs; new COVID-19 variant found and more

In the first edition of CNBCTV18.com's Top News Podcast we give all the latest developments from India and around the world as of August 30. Right from Indian Indian equity benchmark indices ending at record highs and three hospital chains planning to launch initial public offers (IPOs) to raise up to Rs 6,300 crore, Kanishka Sarkar shares much more on healthcare, geopolitics and much more.

She also talks about a new variant of SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19, which has been detected in South Africa and has spread to multiple countries. According to a study, this variant is highly transmissible and may evade protection provided by vaccines.

