From selloff in global equities, the severity of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Lok Sabha nod to Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, how cryptocurrency investments rose to a whop[ping $30 billion in 2021 and more Top News Podcast brings you all top stories of the day from around the world. Tune in!

The concerns about the Omicron variant on coronavirus have resurfaced with the spike in cases around the world. This has spooked investors, triggering an intense selloff in global equities. Monday’s trading session started on a negative note, with benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 later slumping to more than four-month closing lows.

Meanwhile, a UK new study has said there is no evidence that Omicron has a lower severity than the Delta variant of COVID-19. India’s Omicron tally has risen to 160, following which Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to allow booster doses.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares what experts make of the steep market fall, why the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has imposed a ban on futures trading in seven Agri commodities and how cryptocurrency investments rose to a whop[ping $30 billion in 2021.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi in connection with the Panama Papers case. Also, the Lok Sabha has cleared the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021 to link electoral roll data with Aadhaar cards.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com