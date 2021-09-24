Top News Podcast: Sensex hits 60,000, Amazon's OTT umbrella, Google-CCI tussle and more

Indian equity benchmarks surged to fresh record highs on Friday with the Sensex index crossing the 60,000-mark while Nifty inched closer to the 18,000-level.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar takes you through Sensex’s journey to 60,000. She also talks about Amazon turning into an OTT distributor in India, Google and the Competition Commission of India’s tussle over a leaked report, Tata Motors achieving a milestone in electric vehicles sales and more.

In case you have any query or suggestion do write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com