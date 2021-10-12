Top News Podcast: SEC nod to Covaxin for kids aged 2-18; no cap on domestic flight capacity from Oct 18; Gmail outage and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest India's energy crisis, SEC nod to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children and more top stories on economy, politics, and health.

An expert panel of India's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation to Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children and adolescents in the 2 to 18 years age group.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Civil Aviation on Tuesday announced that airlines can operate domestic flights without any capacity restriction from October 18 onwards.

