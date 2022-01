Top News Podcast: Omicron cases in India are on the rise and its impact is not only being felt by the health sector but the stock market too. In this episode, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all top stories on the economy, health, business and telecom sector. Tune in!

India’s daily COVID-19 tally surpassed 90,900 on Thursday, Union Health Ministry data showed. Moreover, the country registered the biggest single spike of 495 Omicron cases, which takes the total number of cases of the new COVID variant to 2,630.

However, according to reports, though big cities Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases the corresponding rise in hospitalisations remains low.

Worries about increasing cases of the Omicron variant dented the investor confidence as well globally. The Sensex and the Nifty50 indices closed one percent lower each and snapped a four-session winning run.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares with you what according to experts the equity market trend is going to be like in 2020. She also talks about Reliance Industries Ltd move to raised $4 billion in a three-tranche US dollar bond issuance in what is the largest-ever foreign currency bond issuance from India.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has arrested the ‘main conspirator’ in the "Bulli Bai" case from Assam.

