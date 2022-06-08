Top News Podcast: RBI’s repo rate hike to 4.9%, Al-Qaeda’s threat to India, to Congress, BJP’s resort politics and more

Top News Podcast: From RBI's policy decisions, Al-Qaeda’s threat to India to Congress and BJP’s resort politics ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das announced on Wednesday that its Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has decided to hike the repo rate — the key interest rate at which the central bank lends money to banks — by 50 basis points to 4.9 percent.

In the edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares highlights from RBI’s policy announcements, the latest on stock markets, what’s happening in politics, the job market, and more.

Terror outfit Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent(AQIS) has issued a threat to attack multiple Indian cities and states over the controversial remarks by suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons against Prophet Muhammad.

Meanwhile, Congress and BJP have rushed Rajasthan MLAs to resorts to avoid horse-trading ahead of Rajya Sabha polls.

The BJP moved the majority of its Rajasthan MLAs to a resort at Jamdoli on the Jaipur-Agra route for a "training camp", days after the state's ruling Congress made a similar move. The Congress moved many of the party and Independent MLAs to a hotel in Udaipur, saying it fears horse-trading by the BJP.

On the job market front, inflation is not only affecting employees but has also started to cause worry among employers who exercised caution in hiring during May vis-à-vis April, according to a recent employment survey.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us at cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com