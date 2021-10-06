Top News Podcast: Rahul Gandhi en route Lakhimpur; DoT allows 100% FDI in telecom via automatic route and more

A Congress delegation led by Rahul Gandhi is on its way to Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of farmers who died in the clashes in the district on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a day after rating agency Moody’s said it expects India’s medium-term real GDP growth to average around 6 percent, Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal on Wednesday said the forecast is low as negativities around the Indian economy have been proven wrong.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares an update on the COVID-19 vaccine for children, the government’s approval for 100 percent FDI in telecom via automatic route, and the nod for Mega Investment Textile Parks (MITRA) scheme.

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com.