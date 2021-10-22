Top News Podcast: Raghuram Rajan’s digital dollar concern; Nykaa IPO on Oct 28; Zee EGM row and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar explains why Raghuram Rajan is concerned about the digital dollar, how the market fared this week, what experts make of Zee and Invesco tussle and more

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan has warned the use of digital US dollars may impact poor nations adversely.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar explains what unintended consequences, Rajan thinks, US digital dollar may have on poor economies.

She also talks about how the stock market fared this week, the record-high fuel prices, why Market guru Saurabh Mukherjea remains bullish on Asian Paints, the latest on Zee and Invesco tussle and what experts make of it.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.