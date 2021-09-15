Top News Podcast: PLI scheme for auto sector cleared; Tatas most serious contender for Air India and more

The Union Cabinet on September 15 approved a Rs 26,058 crore production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for auto, auto-components and drone industries to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities. It also announced a relief package for the telecom sector, which includes a moratorium of 4 years on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks raced to fresh record highs amid strong buying interest across most sectors. Moreover, a report points to rising employee burnout in India.

