Russia-Ukraine peace talks positive; petrol hits Rs 100 in Delhi; Will Smith apologises and more

The cost of both petrol and diesel was increased yet another time, by 80 paise a litre and that of diesel by 70 paise, each on Tuesday. This is the seventh hike in eight days. Since the last week, the cost of fuels has gone up by Rs 4.80 per litre.

Petrol in Delhi Rs 100, and is above this mark in most other state capitals. Diesel is selling at Rs 91.47. Sources told CNBC-TV18, oil marketing companies have opted for a gradual pass-through of fuel prices, which is likely to continue. The intent is to bridge the under recoveries on petrol and diesel and yet not shock the economy by a one-time steep hike in prices, they said.

Meanwhile, the Russia and Ukraine crisis has entered its 34th day and peace talks between the two nations are underway in Turkey. This is the first direct interaction between Russia and Ukraine in more than two weeks. However, according to Ukrainian television reports, talks began without even a handshake. A political adviser to President Volodymr Zelenskyy tweeted that two sides were discussing "the fundamental provisions of the negotiation process.

In the auto sector, Tata Motors said the cost of battery cells had increased by around 20 percent because of a global surge in raw material prices, mainly lithium, which has put pressure on the company in the short-term. Shailesh Chandra, president of Tata Motors, told Reuters that cell prices have been rising over months and he expects them to remain high for about a year. It should moderate within a year and then start coming down.

Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for slapping him at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony. He admitted that his behavior was unacceptable and inexcusable and that he was out of line.

