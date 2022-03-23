Top News Podcast: Petrol, diesel prices may continue to rise; I-T raids on Hero MotoCorp, 2-wheeler EV sales jump 5x and more

Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row on Wednesday, after more than four months. Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while the diesel rate has gone up to Rs 88.27.

Sources have told CNBC-Tv18 that fuel prices will continue to increase for some time in “small doses” as oil prices go up in the international market. They explained that pricing is a challenge for the oil marketing companies as crude oil has fluctuated between $97 and $139 a barrel since the Russia-Ukraine war began. They also said that no excise cut is being considered as of now.

Meanwhile, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari said that rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles and bring them to par with petrol-run vehicles in the next two years.

There is a massive boom in two-wheeler electric vehicle (EV) sales in India. The latest Vahaan vehicle registration data suggest two-wheeler EV sales have doubled in the last six months. Total two-wheeler EV sales surged to 32,449 units in February 2022 versus 6,083 units same time last year. That is a more than 5 times jump in one year.

The income tax department conducted search operations at 25 premises linked to Hero MotoCorp as part of a tax evasion investigation against the two-wheeler manufacturer. According to sources, the search operations were underway at offices and residences of senior management in Delhi, Gurugram, and other parts of North India. Hero MotoCorp chairman and chief executive Pawan Munjal's office and residence were also raided.

Meanwhile, the raids on Hiranandani group continued for the second day today in the foregin assets case. As per sources, searches are likely to continue tomorrow as well.

