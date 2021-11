Paytm's weak market debut, COVID-19 vaccination drive for children, lowest ever passenger car inventory to PM Modi's warning to crypto users, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories from around the world.

Paytm’s listing on the bourses and the tepid response it received remained the talk of the town on Thursday. The company’s CEO Vijay Shekhar, who got emotional ahead of the listing, said today's stock price or any day's share price is not a true reflection of the company's opportunity and scale.

Sapphire Foods India, the KFC and Pizza Hut operator, also joined the secondary market on the same day and received a strong response.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s warning to cryptocurrency users, an update on COVID-19 vaccination for children and more from the auto sector.

