Top News Podcast: From what happened at the hearing of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse case, how the market fared on Jan 7, to the new guidelines for international arrivals amid a rise in Omicron cases and more, here are all stories that made headlines today.

India’s daily coronavirus case tally surged past one lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday morning. The figure includes over 3,000 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Following the rapid rise in cases, the government has made it compulsory for all international arrivals to undergo seven-day home quarantine and has issued fresh guidelines, which will be effective from January 11.

The rising Omicron cases also kept investors cautious as Indian equity benchmark indices swung between gains and losses before finishing the session higher. However, Jefferies is of the view that India is favourable among emerging markets.

Meanwhile, the Centre alleged the incident of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach incident in Punjab’s Ferozpur could have possibly been a case of cross-border terrorism and said that it cannot be tolerated. The Supreme Court, however, has stayed probes launched by the Punjab government and the Centre in the matter until the next hearing on January 10.

Top News Podcast for more on health, economy, banking and cryptocurrency

