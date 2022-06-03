Top News Podcast: Online gaming may come under 28% GST slab to Elon Musk's warning on layoffs at Tesla and more

Top News Podcast: Why the stock market turned negative in last 30 minutes to latest on the COVID-19 pandemic, Rajya Sabha elections, Tesla hiring freeze and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

The GST Council is likely to meet in the second half of June and it may take up the report by the group of ministers on online gaming, casinos, and race courses. It is likely to decide in favour of the unanimous view in the report, sources told CNBC-TV18 on Friday.

After opening sharply higher, the market erased all intraday gains and ended moderately lower. Sensex fell more than 600 points from the day's high to end at 55,769.23, and the broader Nifty50 settled at 16,584, down 44 points from its previous close.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries and IT stocks were the major gainers, while UltratTech Cement shed as much as 5 percent.

Meanwhile, RIL chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani earned the sixth position on the Forbes Richest People in the World list. He retained the wealthiest Indian crown and is three notches ahead of Gautam Adani.

On the global front, Elon Musk has paused all hiring at Tesla and Elon Musk has said there need to cut staff by 10 percent. In the email titled "pause all hiring worldwide," he said he has a super bad feeling about the economy.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.