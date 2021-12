From the spread of Omicron COVID-19 strain India, the hiring boom, which is likely to continue in the new year, the wholesale inflation for November and more, tune in to Top News Podcast for all top stories from around the world.

India is likely to see a large number of cases of the COVID-19 variant Omicron, virologist and microbiologist Dr Gagandeep Kang said on Tuesday. According to her, a booster shot against coronavirus may provide 70-75 percent protection against symptomatic infection.

On the economy front, the wholesale price-based inflation surged to more than a decade high of 14.23 percent in November, compared to 2.29 percent in the same month last year. Moreover, a survey suggests India’s hiring spree is expected to continue in the new year with companies’ intent for hiring during the January-March 2022 period reaching its highest levels in eight years.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talk about the government’s move to go slow on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation exercise. She also shares why telecom operators are asking the Centre to recompense them for sending public alerts during various disasters, how telecom stocks reacted to the development and more.

