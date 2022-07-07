Top News Podcast: Ola former employees’ revelations to Boris Johnson’s resignation and more

Top News Podcast: From senior executives' exit at Ola, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Varanasi visit to UK's Boris Johnson's resignation and more top developments of the day. Tune in!

Ola has seen many senior executives quit recently. CNBCTV18 reached out to 10 former senior executives of Ola and Ola Electric to piece together what was going on inside the company that has led to a series of senior-level exits, a raft of complaints about product quality and more.

Sensex and NSE Nifty50 hit fresh one-month highs amid gains across most sectors. Financial, IT and auto stocks were the biggest contributors to the rise in headline indices. Sensex ended 427 points higher and Nifty50 crossed 16,100 led by financial and Titan shares.

On the global front, Boris Johnson has resigned as British Prime Minister after he was abandoned by ministers and most of his Conservative lawmakers, with politicians from all sides telling him to leave his job immediately.

