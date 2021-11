Tune to Top News Podcast how Nykaa shares fared day after listing, what investors think of new-age companies, and their listings and more about the market, economy, and health.

The shares of FSN E-commerce Ventures, the parent company of Nykaa, continued to rise on November 11, a day after making a stellar debut on Dalal Street. According to Bloomberg Billionaires' Index, the company’s founder and CEO Falguni Nayar has become India's wealthiest self-made businesswoman.

Meanwhile, Zomato shares too rose 6 percent despite headline indices trading lower.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the heavy rains in Chennai and several other districts of Tamil Nadu and the deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

On the global front, US consumer inflation in October surged to its highest level since 1990. As data showed inflation has jumped to a 31-year high due to supply shortages, President Joe Biden cited India and Brazil to explain the complexity of the global supply chain.

