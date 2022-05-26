Top News Podcast: Nomura warns of slowdown in IT sector, ‘inevitable’ wheat price rise to Navjot Singh Sidhu’s work-from-jail

Top News Podcast: From why Nomura has revised its stance on the IT sector to Navjot Singh Sidhu's jail stint and why Niti Aayog says wheat price rise is inevitable, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

While benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty made a comeback on Thursday after a three-day losing streak, global brokerage Nomura revised its stance on the tech sector as it sees a slowdown in the offing.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on stock markets, a ransomware attack on Spicejet, Navjot Singh Sidhu's term in the jail, the rise in wheat prices and more.

NITI Aayog has said wheat price rise in India is unavoidable when the international prices of the commodity are on the rise as the domestic economy cannot be insulated from global developments. The public policy think tank said that one cannot attribute the wheat price rise in India to lower production.

Meanwhile, Spicejet on Wednesday said it thwarted a ransomware attack attempt, which hobbled the airline's systems and delayed multiple flights by several hours.

While the fallout was, at worst, frayed passenger tempers and tangled logistics, the incident has shifted the spotlight to the menace of ransomware attacks, which gained prominence in 2017.

