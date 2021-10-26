Top News Podcast: Nomura downgrades Indian equities; Invesco can't hold Zee EGM; IT firms on hiring spree and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares why Nomura downgraded Indian equities to neutral, why IT firms are on a hiring spree, and more on markets, economy, health and environment.

Nomura, a global financial services group downgraded Indian equities to ‘neutral’ on Tuesday as it believes valuations are too stretched and a lot of positives are already priced in.

Chetan Seth, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at Nomura said about Indian markets.

She also discusses the latest on Zee and Invesco’s tussle over the shareholder’s call for an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to remove the media firm’s MD and CEO Punit Goenka.

Meanwhile, Tech Mahindra shares zoomed 7 percent during today’s session and hit a 52-week high a day after the company announced its September quarter earnings.

