Top News Podcast: No 3rd COVID-19 wave indication in Maharashtra; packaged foods to soon have ‘warning label’

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Tuesday said that the state is unlikely to immediately witness the third wave of COVID-19. He, however, said there could be a spike in cases post the festive season and so the pace of vaccination must increase.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about Sensex reclaiming the 59,000-level and Nifty topping 17,550. She also discusses reports on the salary hike and hiring trends in the country.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any query or suggestion do write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com