Top News Podcast: Nifty scales 18,000-mark; Power Secretary says supply situation 'not very critical' and more

The Nifty50 index soared to the 18,000 level for the first time on October 11. The benchmark index covered the distance of 1,000 points to 18,000 in 41 days.

Meanwhile, Alok Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Power told CNBC-TV18 that except for a few pockets in states like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, generally, the power situation is under control and is being monitored continuously.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on India’s power crisis, bandh in Maharashtra, and more on the economy and politics.

