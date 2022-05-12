Top News Podcast: Nifty hits 9-month low, COVID booster shot rules tweaked for those travelling abroad, Ford won’t make EVs in India and more

Top News Podcast: From Nifty hitting its lowest closing level in 2022, to government's tweaked rules for COVID booster shot for those travelling abroad to the latest on the electric vehicles space and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

The Nifty50 slumped to the lowest closing level of 2022 and the lowest since July 30, 2021, on Thursday as the market extended its losing streak for the fifth day in a row. Financial, oil & gas, metal and auto stocks were the biggest drags but weakness across sectors pulled the headline indices lower.

Some of the stocks in focus were Punjab National Bank and Coforge, which declined after the firms’ quarterly performances fell short of Street estimates. Tata Motors shares, meanwhile, fell ahead of the fourth-quarter result.

Some of the stocks in focus were Punjab National Bank and Coforge, which declined after the firms' quarterly performances fell short of Street estimates. Tata Motors shares, meanwhile, fell ahead of the fourth-quarter result.

Auto industry expert Arun Malhotra said called for stringent penalties or punishments for EV companies that may have submitted Grade A cells for testing but used lower quality cells in products for sale.

Ford has ruled out manufacturing electric vehicles in India even after getting approval from the government.

On the global front, Elon Musk is under the lens for his tardy submission of a public form that all investors must file when they buy more than five percent of a company’s shares, according to a Wall Street Journal report.



