Indian equity benchmarks suffered sharp losses on Friday tracking a sell-off across global markets. Experts suggest central banks' hawkish stance, Omicron concerns and FII selling seem to have spooked investors. However, Edelweiss Securities Sandip Agarwal sees three more years of the current IT upcycle.

On the political front, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Punjab’s former chief minister Amarinder Singh’s party Punjab Lok Congress have announced their alliance for the upcoming assembly elections.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares about Health Ministry’s update that there are 101 cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in 11 states in India. The government has urged people to follow COVID-19-appropriate behaviour to contain the spread of the virus.

She also talks about the Reserve Bank of India’s latest discussion on cryptocurrencies, Bharti Airtel’s prepayment of liability for the 2014 spectrum, and the likelihood of Zomato, PB Fintech, Paytm and Nykaa to get upgraded to the large-cap category.

