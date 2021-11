From the worst day for the market since April, new COVID-19 variant, new RBI norms for banks in India, to resumption of international flights and more, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories of the day from around the world. Tune in!

A new COVID-19 variant - B.1.1.529 has been detected in South Africa. The World Health Organization has said the early analysis shows this variant has a large number of mutations that require and will undergo further study.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares more about the new variant, its transmissibility, why experts have called it a cause of concern and what steps are being taken by nations around the world, including India, to prevent its spread.

She also talks about how the stock market reacted to the news of the coronavirus variant. The Indian share market suffered the biggest single-day losses since early April, as benchmarks fell nearly 3 percent, tracking a wider sell-off in global markets.

