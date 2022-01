Top News Podcast brings you the latest on the stock market, the COVID-19 pandemic, why Future Retail’s lenders have asked RBI for an extension on NPA tag, consumer spending outlook in 2022 and more. Tune in!

As the world grapples with the highly mutated Omicron variant, scientists have identified a new strain of the COVID-19 causing virus ‘IHU’ in Southern France. Researchers on Tuesday said it is too early to speculate on how the new strain behaves as far as infection and protection from vaccines are concerned.

Meanwhile in India’s daily coronavirus case tally has surpassed 37,300 whereas the Omicron case count has reached close to 1,900.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares that in the domestic market, investors remain cautious as Omicron cases are fast rising. However, equity investors’ wealth jumped by Rs 4.76 lakh crore in the first two days of trading in the New Year, driven by optimism in the broader market.

In Delhi, the government has imposed a weekend curfew starting midnight tonight and has also pushed for work from home, barring essential services. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the mayor has warned that if the daily COVID-19 cases cross the 20,000 mark, a lockdown will be imposed in the city as per the Union government's rules.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com