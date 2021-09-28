Top News Podcast: Navjot Singh Sidhu quits as Punjab Congress chief; Air India may get new owner by Oct 15 and more

Navjot Singh Sidhu on September 28 resigned as the chief of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, plunging the party into a fresh crisis just months ahead of the assembly elections in the state. Following the development, former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh was quick to leave an ‘I told you so’ remark on Twitter.

Meanwhile, domestic equity indices snapped the three-day winning streak as Sensex slumped over 400 points at close whereas Nifty ended at 17,740.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the latest on Air India divestment, COVID-19 vaccination, the rise in petrol and diesel prices and more.

