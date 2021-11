From Morgan Stanley's profit booking recommendation, Go Fashion IPO, Asian Paints price hike, to semiconductor chip shortage, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories from India and around the world. Tune in!

Morgan Stanley has recommended booking profits in India as valuations have run up above emerging market (EM) averages.

Meanwhile, Asian Paints has confirmed another price hike of 4 to 6 percent effective December 5 due to high raw material inflation. So far this year, Asian Paints has taken a cumulative price hike of about 15-16 percent.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about Go Fashion IPO that opens for subscription from November 17, the relief in semiconductor chip shortage, the latest on Amazon-Future case, Joe Biden and Xi Jinping’s meeting and more on the markets and economy.

