Top News Podcast: Morgan Stanley downgrades India equities; worst day for Sensex in 6 months; Nykaa IPO launch and more

In this edition of Top New Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares top updates from the market, ASEAN Summit, IPO launches and more.

It was the worst day for Indian equity benchmarks since April on October 28 ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives and as Morgan Stanley downgraded India citing expensive valuations.

Meanwhile, Nykaa owner FSN E-Commerce Ventures went public today and its initial public offering was subscribed 132 percent till 4 pm on the first day of bidding.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the surge in IRCTC stock following the division of shares, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at the ASEAN summit, and about a new venture by former Nike and Adidas executives.

