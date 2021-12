From the latest on COVID-19 pandemic, what IMF chief economist thinks about Budget 2022 and cryptocurrency, Fed's signal to hike rates and more, Top News Podcast brings you all top stories of the day. Tune in!

India could see a mild COVID-19 wave in January-February, Himanshu Baid, the managing director of Poly Medicure, said on Thursday, adding that the nation is much better prepared for it. Meanwhile, Mumbai Police has imposed prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 until December 31 banning large gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet has cleared the proposal to increase the legal marriage age of women to 21 years from 18 years at present.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares what International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath said about Budget 2022, her stance on cryptocurrency, and how the US Fed rate hike will impact financial markets.

She also discusses what experts say about the impact on airfares when airlines like Akasa and Jet Airways 2.0 introduce fleet early next year.

