The Indian equity benchmark indices closed higher for the third straight session on Thursday as concerns related to the Omicron variant of COVID-19 seemed to settle. The stocks of tech majors Tech Mahindra, Infosys and Birlasoft hit 52-week highs and experts say “IT is going to be in fashion.”

Meanwhile, a blast inside the district court complex in Punjab’s Ludhiana left one person dead and three injured, police said. The blast that took place in the washroom of the second floor of the court complex was so powerful that one of the walls in the complex got damaged and windows of some vehicles parked on the premises were shattered.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBC-TV18’s Kanishka Sarkar also shares what is ‘Delmicron’, which may be driving the COVID–19 wave in the US and Europe. Meanwhile, US health regulators have authorised the first pill against COVID-19, a Pfizer drug that Americans will be able to take at home to head off the worst effects of the virus.

She also shares what the International Monetary Fund (IMF) says may fuel Asia's inflation, the latest on state assembly elections due in early 2022 and Zerodha boss Nirhin Kamath’s take on young investors, under the age of 30, who are driving the Indian stock market.

