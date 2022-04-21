Top News Podcast: Masks compulsory in Delhi again, Netflix loses 2 lakh subscribers, FM on inflation and more

Top News Podcast: Tune in for the latest on pandemic, stock market, economy, coal crisis, Delhi violence and more

As COVID-19 cases are on the rise, the Delhi government on Wednesday again made it compulsory for people to wear masks in public places and those found without masks will be fined Rs 500. Schools in the capital will continue to conduct online classes for now.

In Haryana, the government has made told schools take not make it mandatory for students to attend offline classes. Uttar Pradesh too upped vigil and asked officials to spread awareness about coronavirus, especially in the national capital region (NCR).

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares updates on the pandemic, markets, economy, coal shortage in the country, and more.

On the stock market front, bulls made a comeback after five sessions of losses. Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd rallied for a second successive session, rising to an intraday high of Rs 2,731 levels, which is around Rs 20 away from its all-time high of Rs 2,751.

Meanwhile, a researcher says India's effective reproduction number (R) for Covid, an indicator of how quickly the infection is spreading, has increased to over one for the first time since January.

The researcher from Chennai's Institute of Mathematical Sciences said the country's R-value has been steadily increasing over the last few weeks, it is 1.07 for the week between April 12-18 and in the preceding April 5-11 week, it was 0.93.

According to the researcher, this increase is not just because of Delhi but also Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

