Top News Podcast: Maruti Suzuki profit soars 51%, Delhi heatwave may intensify, coal crisis’ impact on railways and more

Top News Podcast: From the Delhi heatwave, financial results of January to March 2022 quarter to the latest on electric vehicles, the Russia-Ukraine war, and more, here are all the top developments of the day. Tune in!

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India on Friday reported a 51.14 percent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,875.8 crore in the fourth quarter ended on March 31, 2022.

Its consolidated total revenue from operations stood at Rs 26,749.2 crore as against Rs 24,034.5 crore and the total vehicle sales in the quarter under review stood at 4,88,830 units, lower by 0.7 percent compared to the same period the previous year.

Apart from the financial results of big companies like UltraTech Cement and Wipro, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on the market, the impact of coal crisis, Russia Ukraine war and more on this edition of the Top News Podcast.

Delhi is already reeling under a deadly heatwave, and India Meteorological Department says a few places in the capital are likely to see the mercury touch the 46-degree Celsius mark today.

The IMD has issued an "orange" alert, warning people of a severe heatwave in many parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday.

However, Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana may witness light rainfall and thunderstorm between May 2 and May 4, according to a scientist.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s power minister Satyender Jain said the national capital has just a day's coal stock left. This, he said, was despite the fact that there have been no pending payments on the part of the government to power distribution companies.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

