Top News Podcast: Market snaps 2-day winning streak; Supreme Court panel to probe Pegasus row; Nykaa IPO tomorrow and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar talks about the Supreme Court panel to probe Pegasus row, Nykaa and Paytm IPOs, the market trend and more.

The share market reversed early gains to end lower on Wednesday, breaking a two-day winning streak. Metals and financial stocks bled on Dalal Street dragging the benchmarks down.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has formed a panel of cyber experts to investigate the allegation of the Pegasus snooping case.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the World Health Organization’s (WHO) seeking 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech on Covaxin, initial public offering (IPO) launch of Paytm and Nykaa, and Tesla mulling accepting Bitcoin as payment for cars, again.

