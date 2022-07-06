Top News Podcast: Market scales 1-month peak, upGrad on hiring spree to battle for Shiv Sena symbol

Top News Podcast: What led the stock market to a one-month high, how upGrad is up for hiring on a mass scale and the battle for Shiv Sena symbol and more, here are the top developments of the day. Tune in!

Indian equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty50 jumped to one-month closing highs amid gains across most sectors and heavyweights such as Hindustan Unilever, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Kotak Mahindra Bank. Sensex ended over 600 pts higher and Nifty50 closed at 15,990.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar will share the latest on markets, developments in Maharashtra, the jobs market, weather updates, and more.

Edtech firm upGrad is looking to hire more than 3,000 people across segments in 2022-2023 at a time when its peers are on a firing spree amid a 'funding winter' in the startup space.

In Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's next fight is for claiming the legacy of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray and the Shiv Sena party symbol. The fight now is — who's the real Shiv Sena between former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde. The battle for the party symbol will be a long one. With this battle and numbers on Shinde's side, there are chances of more MLAs deserting Thackeray.

