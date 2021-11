Tune to Top News Podcast to find out what market veteran Shankar Sharma said about the market correction, why Future Retail employees have moved the Supreme Court and what the wedding season has in store for the economy

After four straight sessions of losses, Indian equity benchmarks made a comeback on Tuesday helped by an across-the-board recovery. Paytm parent One97 Communications' shares too rebounded ending with a gain of 10 percent after continuing to decline following a weak debut last week.

Meanwhile, market veteran Shankar Sharma, the market has to take a breather and there is still a long way to go before one should start to get seriously worried. According to him, what was witnessed in the last few sessions was nothing more than a small correction.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the Future Retail Employee Welfare Association that has filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court seeking to intervene in the current proceedings of the company’s dispute with Amazon.

She also shares more details about what market experts make of the market correction, the latest tariff hike announced by Vodafone Idea, the wedding season’s impact on the economy and more.

