Top News Podcast brings you the latest Omicron situation around the world, stock market outlook for 2022, Parliament's approval for Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, the likely hiring trend in 2022 and moe.

The Indian equity benchmarks rebounded on Tuesday after a two-day selloff, tracking gains in the IT and metal stocks. Telecom stocks, including Reliance Industries, Vodafone Idea, and Bharti Airtel, also rallied up to 7 percent during today’s session as the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) released October data.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha has passed the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, amid a walkout by the Opposition. The bill seeks to link electoral roll data with the Aadhaar ecosystem. Meanwhile, sources say the government is looking to adjourn the winter session of Parliament before the pre-determined last date of December 23.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the latest on the pandemic situation around the world. While India has 200 Omicron cases, in the US, the new variant has raced ahead of other strains as it accounted for 73 percent of total positive cases last week.

She also shares what experts think about the market outlook for 2022, the cold wave in Delhi and other northern states and what the hiring trend is going to be like in the new year.

