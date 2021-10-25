Top News Podcast: Market rebounds after 4 days; ICICI Bank shares touch record high; Asian Paint’s whistleblower trouble and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar talks about the market trend, whistleblower trouble for Asian paints, Dadasaheb Phalke Award to Rajinikanth, why WhatsApp won't work on a few phones from November and more,

The market rebounded on October 25 after a 4-day fall. During today’s session. the shares of ICICI Bank soared over 11 percent on the back of its highest ever quarterly profit on a standalone basis in the September quarter.

Meanwhile, reports say a whistle-blower has informed the market regulator SEBI about related party transactions by Asian Paints' promoters. Following the development, the company’s stock slumped 4 percent.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar will also talk about actor Rajinikanth winning the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, PVR’s expectations about recovery as cinemas have reopened in Maharashtra and more on markets, economy and technology.

