CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares how the market fared this week, how the IPOs performed, what are new RBI schemes and more from the auto sector.

Indian equity benchmarks made a big comeback on Friday following three days of losses. Both Sensex and Nifty50 ended 1.3 percent higher for the day recovering all losses in the past three days.

However, FINO Payments Bank made a weak debut in the secondary market with its shares listing at a discount to the issue price.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about two innovative and customer-centric RBI schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

She also talks about passenger vehicle wholesales in India that declined by 27 percent year-on-year in October due to the semiconductor shortage.

Top News Podcast

