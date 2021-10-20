Top News Podcast: Market extends losses to 2nd day; fuel prices hiked again; Facebook may get new name and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares all that happened in the market, the fuel price hike, the latest on UP's Lakhimpur Kheri incident and more.

After remaining stable for two days, the cost of fuels was hiked again on October 20. Petrol rates were hiked by up to 34-35 paise and diesel prices were raised by 35-37 paise.

Meanwhile, Sensex and Nifty suffered sharp losses extending their fall to a second straight day.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares more details about the market, the latest on cruise drugs seizure case and Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and a report that says Facebook is planning to change its name.

