Top News Podcast: Market closes in red; Taliban urges India to resume flights to Kabul and more

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed in the red for the second straight session on September 29, tracking weaknesses from global markets. While Sensex closed at 59,413, plunging 254 points and the Nifty50 index surged 37 points to end at 17,711.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar talks about the trend in the market, COVID-19 situation in India, and more on NCLT’s nod to Future to conduct shareholders meeting for its deal with Reliance.

She also shares the key changes like auto-debit payment cancellation and new pension rules that will become effective from October 1.

Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.