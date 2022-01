Top News Podcast brings you market veteran Mark Mobius' take on the likely market trend in 2022, COVID-19 vaccination for children, the auto sector's expectations in the new year and more. Tune in!

The Indian stock market started 2022 with a bang with gains as both Sensex and Nifty surged over 1.5 percent at close on January 3. However, market guru Mark Mobius says this year will be very different for the market and going back to basics will work.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination for children in the age group of 15-18 years began today with Covaxin as the only jab available for this age group.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBC-TV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares how auto, aviation and multiplex cinema stocks performed during today’s session, Maruti Suzuki’s demand expectation in 2022, Audi India’s two-fold jump in retail sales in 2021 and more.

She also talks about the discrepancy in Ola Electric’s data about the delivery of the electric scooters and when Ola would be able to deliver on all 90,000 bookings that it has on its books.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP workers staged a "chakka jam" protest against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s new excise policy alleging the Delhi government is opening liquor shops illegally across the city under its new excise policy.

