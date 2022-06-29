Top News Podcast: Maharashtra floor test tussle to increased GST on hotels, hospital rooms and more

Top News Podcast: From the latest on Maharashtra political crisis, increased GST rates on hotel and hospital rooms and more, here are all top developments of the day. Tune in!

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called for a trust vote on Thursday against embattled Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as he has been told the latter has lost confidence of the majority on the floor of the House.

However, the Thackeray camp on Wednesday sought an urgent hearing of a plea against the Maharashtra floor test in the Supreme Court. Abhishek Manu Singhvi called the floor test 'illegal'.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest on Maharashtra political crisis, stock markets, GST Council meeting and more.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has approved a proposal to impose a 12 percent tax on hotel rooms costing below Rs 1,000 per day. So far, only hotels above the threshold were charged 12 percent GST. The Council also agreed to levy a 5 percent GST without input tax credit on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000, excluding intensive care units (ICUs).

Meanwhile, in the stock market, shares of Maruti Suzuki continued to rise for the seventh session in a row, ditching overall weakness on Dalal Street, even as brokerages held mixed views on the carmaker's market share.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us at cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com.