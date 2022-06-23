Top News Podcast: From Thackeray camp’s ‘abducted’ rebel MLAs claim to Maruti’s plan to capture its market share and more

Top News Podcast: From the rebound in the stock market, the road ahead for Maruti Suzuki, Vijay Sales' best year in a decade to the Maharashtra government's crisis and more, here are top developments of the day. Tune in!

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said his party is ready to quit the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returns to Mumbai in 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

In the market, TCS, Infosys and ICICI Bank helped Sensex and Nifty50 resume a pullback after a day's pause. Both headline indices held on to two-thirds of the day's gains at the end of the day.

In the auto sector, Maruti Suzuki plans to win back its undisputed dominance in Indian car market as is at an eight-year low with the last fiscal (FY22) reading at 43.65%.

Meanwhile, a top Indian retailer has said this year's summer sale was the best in a decade. What has really helped Vijay Sales— despite inflation — was the comfort of payment in installments, with zero down payment option among others.

