Top News Podcast: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde to reduce VAT on fuel, Gujarat and Karnataka top startup ranking and more

Top News Podcast: From CM Eknath Shinde led Maharashtra government's floor test to state's startup ranking, stock markets, to Joe Biden and Jeff Bezos spat and more

The Eknath Shinde and BJP government won the floor test today during the special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Shinde led-government proved its majority in mere 23 minutes.

In this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar shares the latest stock markets, updates from Maharashtra, the startup space and more.

Maharashtra CM Shinde has announced that the state will make a decision to reduce VAT on fuel soon.

The stock market snapped a three-day losing streak as financials and FMCGs gained. Sensex rose over 300 points at closed at 53,235 whereas Nifty finished the session at 15,830.

Meanwhile, Gujarat and Karnataka were ranked the best among big states for developing a startup ecosystem for budding entrepreneurs, as per the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade’s (DPIIT) ranking of states and Union Territories released today.

On the global front, US President Joe Biden and Jeff Bezos sparred over the former’s call to companies ‘running gas stations’ to bring down the prices.

