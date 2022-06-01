Top News Podcast: KK’s untimely demise to cut in jet fuel price, HDFC’s revised lending rates and more

Top News Podcast: From noted singer KK's untimely demise, the drop in most auto stocks, to rate cut in jet fuel and commercial LPG cylinder and more, here are all the top developments of the day, tune in!

Noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on May 31, leaving family, fans, and followers heartbroken. He died hours after performing at a concert in Kolkata. He reportedly fell sick after the performance and was taken to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Kolkata Police have launched a probe to examine 'unnatural death' of the singer.

Apart from highlights of KK's three-decade career, in this edition of Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar will share the latest on stock markets, economy, banking, auto sector and more.

Nifty shut shop below 16,600 led by a fall in Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, and Bajaj Auto shares. Sensex too closed 185 points lower down at 55,381. This is the second day in a row that markets have closed lower amid the worsening geopolitical situation in Europe.

Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has finally thrown its hat in the ring with respect to the long-standing debate around the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) discouraging banks from holding more than 30 percent in insurers.

"RBI is right in its own way to ask banks to bring down their stake in insurance companies to stipulated levels," said IRDAI Chairman Debasish Panda.

Meanwhile, prices of jet fuel or Aviation Tribune Fuel (ATF) and commercial LPG cylinders were reduced today.

