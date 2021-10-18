Top News Podcast: Kerala rains toll crosses 30; auto sales down; India in tapering phase of 2nd COVID wave and more

Tune in to Top News Podcast as CNBCTV18.com's Kanishka Sarkar about the auto sales during the festive season, the latest on Kerala rains, COVID-19 pandemic's second wave, and more.

The toll in the devastating landslides and flash floods that occurred in the south-central districts of Kerala surged past 30 on October 18. The state government put the number of deaths in rain-related incidents since October 12 at 38.

Meanwhile, VK Paul, COVID Task Force chief, has said that it looks like the tapering phase of the second COVID-19 wave in India but also pointed to districts where the overall positivity rate is relatively unacceptable.

In this edition of the Top News Podcast, CNBCTV18.com’s Kanishka Sarkar also talks about the not so festive season for the auto industry and the latest update on Adani Wilmar's IPO.

Tune in to Top News Podcast for more

In case you have any queries or suggestions, please write to us on cnbctv18podcast@nw18.com